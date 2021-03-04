Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.17. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 215.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 148,313 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 390.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 151,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 46,802 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

