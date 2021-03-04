Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tennant’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Tennant in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.68 for the year.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.88 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of TNC opened at $77.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.01. Tennant has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $79.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Tennant in the third quarter worth $273,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 213.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 76.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tennant by 3.3% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $230,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,233 shares in the company, valued at $10,656,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David W. Huml sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $34,090.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,019.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,686 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

