Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SciPlay Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SciPlay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SCPL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.

SCPL stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 29,136 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter valued at $827,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter valued at $970,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

