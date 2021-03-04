Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 15,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQR. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.21.

NYSE EQR opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.21. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

