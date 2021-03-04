Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Given New $25.00 Price Target at CIBC

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ERRPF. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Ero Copper from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from $24.00 to $22.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.83.

OTCMKTS:ERRPF opened at $16.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $19.86.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

