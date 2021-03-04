Ero Copper’s (ERO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pi Financial increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.70 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.17.

ERO stock opened at C$20.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$21.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$8.40 and a 1-year high of C$25.08.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

