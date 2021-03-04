Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EBKDY. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

EBKDY stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.