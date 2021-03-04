Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,130,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,248 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,662,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,203,000 after buying an additional 369,251 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,627,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,251,000 after buying an additional 128,505 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,254,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,210,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,114,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,627,000 after buying an additional 32,390 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $238,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $185,146.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $42.53 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $49.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

