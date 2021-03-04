Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,261,000. B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,387,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,809,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,143,000 after buying an additional 454,765 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 424,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 218,900 shares during the period.

Shares of EPRT stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,915. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.05.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

