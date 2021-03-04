Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the January 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS CUYTY opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUYTY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.