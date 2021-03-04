Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $257.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Etsy reported strong fourth quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the estimates and grew year over year on the back of accelerating Marketplace and Services revenues. Solid momentum across active sellers and buyers remained a major positive. Further, the coronavirus-induced e-commerce boom and solid holiday performance were tailwinds. Notably, expanding global footprint of Etsy Payments, and solid momentum across Etsy Ads and Offsite Ads remain positives. Further, the company remains optimistic about its investments across marketing channels. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, accelerating costs related to the shift to Offsite Ads and increasing marketing expenses remain major overhangs. Further, intensifying e-commerce competition remains a concern for Etsy’s market position.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.52.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $208.61 on Tuesday. Etsy has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 115.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.32.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.19, for a total transaction of $852,267.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,161.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,434 shares of company stock worth $3,719,699. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Etsy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

