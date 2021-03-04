Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) PT Raised to $185.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of EEFT opened at $155.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 292.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $158.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.87.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,512,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.