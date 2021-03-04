Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Upgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of EURMF stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Europcar Mobility Group has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.41.

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. It offers vehicles for short-term business and leisure rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Ubeeqo, Fox Rent, and Buchbinder brand names.

