Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.40

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 9266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,642,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,022,000 after acquiring an additional 175,926 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at $49,038,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,509,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,519,000 after buying an additional 136,052 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,689,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,678,000 after buying an additional 314,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,808,000 after buying an additional 1,738,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

