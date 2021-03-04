Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Receives “Hold” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

EB opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,642,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,022,000 after purchasing an additional 175,926 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,038,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,509,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,519,000 after acquiring an additional 136,052 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,689,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,678,000 after acquiring an additional 314,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

