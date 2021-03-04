Evercore ISI Raises Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $90.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.11.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $88.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $66.27.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,490 shares of company stock worth $5,388,026. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 88,183 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 13.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

