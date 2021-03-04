Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE:EVH traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.33. 616,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Evolent Health has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 78,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

