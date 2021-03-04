Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EOLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Evolus from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Evolus alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EOLS traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $12.22. 1,673,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $412.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.69. Evolus has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $14.81.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.