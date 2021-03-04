Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Trading Down 7.2%

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)’s stock price fell 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $23.07. 2,135,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,836,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

A number of research firms recently commented on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.92.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $1,124,641.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,232.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,062,235 shares of company stock worth $229,024,765. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

