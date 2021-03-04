Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Insider Graham Peter Lidgard Sells 2,524 Shares of Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $349,372.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,646,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Graham Peter Lidgard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

On Wednesday, February 24th, Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $796,264.60.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $126.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.41.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.