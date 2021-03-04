ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.76

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.76 and last traded at $89.76, with a volume of 7042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.53.

Several research firms have commented on EXLS. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.22.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, Director David B. Kelso sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total value of $430,101.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,092.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 31,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $2,662,448.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,630 shares in the company, valued at $16,230,431.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,775. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 101.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth about $580,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 198.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 34.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

