eXp World (EXPI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect eXp World to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EXPI opened at $54.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. eXp World has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.47 and a beta of 3.35.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPI shares. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of eXp World from $14.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

In other news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $3,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,003,883.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,602,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,401,285.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,546 shares of company stock valued at $24,540,114 over the last ninety days. 40.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

