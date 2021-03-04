Expanse (EXP) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Expanse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $89,360.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,211.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.41 or 0.03139933 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.89 or 0.00366210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.64 or 0.01030767 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.81 or 0.00435939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.35 or 0.00377766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.80 or 0.00249527 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00022686 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.