Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Short Interest Update

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a decrease of 68.7% from the January 28th total of 257,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,803,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AXXA opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Exxe Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.18.

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group Inc focuses on real estate, private equity, and financial businesses. The company buys, manages, and develops real estate properties, such as apartments, residential resorts, and mixed use real estate and self-storage properties. It also provides financing and execution services; and advises issuers and investors through financing, acquisition, and exit strategies.

