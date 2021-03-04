Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,586,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,279,443. The stock has a market cap of $244.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.22. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $57.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,527,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,024,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

