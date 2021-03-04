Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 44,750 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.76, for a total transaction of $11,713,760.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $11,696,755.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.59, for a total transaction of $11,661,402.50.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.09, for a total transaction of $11,773,277.50.

On Friday, February 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.83, for a total transaction of $11,806,392.50.

On Friday, February 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total transaction of $12,061,020.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.64, for a total transaction of $11,932,140.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total transaction of $12,102,637.50.

On Friday, February 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.92, for a total transaction of $11,989,420.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total transaction of $11,647,977.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $255.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $727.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.43 and a 200 day moving average of $270.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

