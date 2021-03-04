FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stake Lessened by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $308.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $363.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

