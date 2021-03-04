Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 28,586 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 11.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 945,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 245,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,296,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 38,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $364.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.39.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 1.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 96.77%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

