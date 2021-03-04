Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fanuc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fanuc from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fanuc from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fanuc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

OTCMKTS FANUY opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. Fanuc has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $28.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Fanuc had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

