FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Holdings Lifted by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 446,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $31,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 82,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 57.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $54,963.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

FARO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of FARO opened at $92.49 on Thursday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $97.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.23.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

