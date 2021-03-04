FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,335 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 43,731 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in FibroGen by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,987 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FibroGen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FibroGen by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,923,000 after purchasing an additional 364,552 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FGEN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

FGEN opened at $34.35 on Thursday. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $133,764.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,479 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

