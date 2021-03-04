Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,413 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $48.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.37. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

