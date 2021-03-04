Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,092,884,000 after acquiring an additional 742,490 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,957,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,171,386,000 after acquiring an additional 321,337 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $772,595,000 after acquiring an additional 342,766 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,219,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $596,934,000 after buying an additional 84,569 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,531,000 after buying an additional 3,800,900 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,179. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.80. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -771.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Insiders sold a total of 139,429 shares of company stock worth $19,569,387 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.