Fiduciary Planning LLC Acquires 1,093 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 503.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,989,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 106,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,607,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 136.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,505,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,077. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The company has a market cap of $143.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.98.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.