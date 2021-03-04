Fiduciary Planning LLC Acquires 146 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 2.3% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after acquiring an additional 293,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after acquiring an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,846,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,818,441,000 after acquiring an additional 289,323 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.32.

Shares of HD stock traded down $5.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $251.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,008. The company has a market cap of $270.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.40 and a 200-day moving average of $275.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

