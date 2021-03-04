Fiduciary Planning LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5,455.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,229. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.97. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.