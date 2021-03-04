Fiduciary Planning LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,476 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 2.8% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in Starbucks by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 639,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $68,392,000 after buying an additional 206,302 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.06. 260,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,283,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.40. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $110.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.