Fiduciary Planning LLC Boosts Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain makes up about 1.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 238.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,809,707.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,243. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.00. 69,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,241,199. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

