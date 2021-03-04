Fiduciary Planning LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 100.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 127,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after purchasing an additional 91,783 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.26. 24,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,432. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

