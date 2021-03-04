Fiduciary Planning LLC Purchases 982 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5,455.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

RTX traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $75.42. The company had a trading volume of 215,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

