Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 1,081 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BFAM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

NYSE BFAM opened at $163.97 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $182.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $321,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $10,817,519. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

