Fiera Capital Corp Buys New Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $98.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.87. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $100.24.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.