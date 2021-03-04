Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,757 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 212,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 81,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 13,003 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 25.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 15,649 shares during the last quarter.

MCR opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $9.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

