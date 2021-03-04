Fiera Capital Corp Invests $335,000 in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $187.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $222.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

