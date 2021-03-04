Fiera Capital Corp Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,172 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,249,000 after buying an additional 424,904 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,664,000 after buying an additional 431,838 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 894,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,389,000 after buying an additional 65,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 763,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,228,000 after buying an additional 167,101 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $125.11 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.83.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.