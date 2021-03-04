Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,442 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,988,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,291,000 after buying an additional 165,029 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 586,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,310,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 530,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,798,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 365,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,873,000 after buying an additional 89,400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $95.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.36. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $99.19.

About Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

