Financial Advisory Service Inc. Acquires 10,887 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 981.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.42. 13,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,839. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $32.16.

