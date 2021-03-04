Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,769 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 443,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 522,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 42,483 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.86. The company had a trading volume of 955,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,686,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.54. The company has a market cap of $227.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.89.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

