Financial Contrast: MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of MediWound shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MediWound and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound -53.12% -94.63% -29.86% Canopy Growth -312.84% -13.11% -9.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MediWound and Canopy Growth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound $31.79 million 4.74 $4.95 million $0.08 69.13 Canopy Growth $297.34 million 42.02 -$993.37 million $1.32 25.18

MediWound has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth. Canopy Growth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MediWound, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

MediWound has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MediWound and Canopy Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound 0 0 4 0 3.00 Canopy Growth 5 10 4 1 2.05

MediWound presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.62%. Canopy Growth has a consensus target price of $38.57, suggesting a potential upside of 16.02%. Given MediWound’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MediWound is more favorable than Canopy Growth.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats MediWound on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; and MWPC003 for connective tissue disorders. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. As of February 14, 2020, it operated 28 cannabis retail stores under the Tweed or Tokyo Smoke name. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

