Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 10,679 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 103.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,097 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in LKQ by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in LKQ by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $41.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.